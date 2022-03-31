RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Update

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on RealNetworks in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.58. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,145. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.56. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.08.

RealNetworks ( NASDAQ:RNWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNWK. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 409,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 344.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 420,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 326,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC increased its position in RealNetworks by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 1,450,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RealNetworks Company Profile (Get Rating)

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.