Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Short Interest Down 27.7% in March

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,500 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 28th total of 624,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 579,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAAY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.50 ($22.53) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

RYAAY traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $84.01. 24,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.57 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.47. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after buying an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,953,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,096,000 after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,585,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 172,064 shares during the last quarter. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

