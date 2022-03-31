Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Short Interest Up 34.4% in March

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,860,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.82.

In other news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,878,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,903 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after buying an additional 161,650 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,065,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $37.61.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

