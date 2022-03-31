RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,592 shares.The stock last traded at $327.35 and had previously closed at $334.28.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in RH by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RH Company Profile (NYSE:RH)
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
