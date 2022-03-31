RH (NYSE:RH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 700,592 shares.The stock last traded at $327.35 and had previously closed at $334.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RH in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.65.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in RH by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in RH by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,121,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

