Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 115,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 7,750,343 shares.The stock last traded at $67.44 and had previously closed at $67.12.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Astrazeneca in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

