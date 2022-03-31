Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564,829 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $5.02.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adagio Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adagio Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

