Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ADGI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 80,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,564,829 shares.The stock last traded at $4.71 and had previously closed at $5.02.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Adagio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10.
About Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)
Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.
