Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in Etsy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Etsy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETSY traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.16. 32,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,887,150. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average is $198.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.38 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $6,058,677.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,718 shares of company stock worth $17,724,029. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

