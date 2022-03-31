Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors updated its FY23 guidance to $6.70-7.25 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $6.700-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

