Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €167.00 ($183.52) to €165.00 ($181.32) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €120.00 ($131.87) to €150.00 ($164.84) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HPGLY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $198.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.14.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

