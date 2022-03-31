Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.65.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $40.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

