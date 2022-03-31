Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) PT Lowered to €14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €22.00 ($24.18) to €18.50 ($20.33) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.65.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.82. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $40.41.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.