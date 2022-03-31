AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Price Target Cut to SEK 200

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ELUXY. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 214 to SEK 220 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AB Electrolux (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.33.

ELUXY traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,994. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.26. AB Electrolux has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.93.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 3.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AB Electrolux will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

