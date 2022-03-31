Morgan Stanley Cuts Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Price Target to €68.00

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €68.00 ($74.73) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CDMGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised Icade from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf cut Icade from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Icade in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Get Icade alerts:

Shares of CDMGF remained flat at $$60.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 422. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $54.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citiesÂlocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associationsÂ As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of Â11.6bn as of 06/30/2020 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly Â1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.