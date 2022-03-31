Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBBF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 225 ($2.95) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.