Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 229,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.27. 978,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.24.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Allison Transmission Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.