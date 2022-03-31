nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of nVent Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in nVent Electric by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,426. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

