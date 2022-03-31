AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

NYSE:AER traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 4,815,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AER. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 76.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,008,000 after buying an additional 253,786 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 17.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 620.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 18.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AerCap by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

