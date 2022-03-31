AerCap (NYSE:AER) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.44 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. AerCap’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.
NYSE:AER traded down $4.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.44. 4,815,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,209,490. AerCap has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $71.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $88.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.13.
About AerCap (Get Rating)
AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
