Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safe-T Group had a negative net margin of 174.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of SFET traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,600. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. Safe-T Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,181 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on Safe-T Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides intelligent data collection and cybersecurity solutions in Israel, the United States, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero VPN, a solution designed on zero trust network access concepts to add zero trust capabilities to existing VPN solutions; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and Secure File Access that reduces insider threats by transforming standard network drives into secure, encrypted, and access-controlled drives, as well as eliminates the need to rely on insecure file permissions and vulnerable server message broker.

