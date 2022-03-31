Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of MOTS traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.37. 11,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,254. Motus GI has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 9.40.

Get Motus GI alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MOTS shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Motus GI from $1.75 to $1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motus GI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Motus GI by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 346,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 300,696 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 541.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 178,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 151,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Motus GI in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 20.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.36% of the company’s stock.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.