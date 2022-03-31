Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BGFV stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.08. 4,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,539. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $14.29 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.79.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $273.36 million for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 38.59% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

BGFV has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth $662,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.