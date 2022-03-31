Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) PT Lowered to SEK 92

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at UBS Group from SEK 95 to SEK 92 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

SWMAY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 46,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.92. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

