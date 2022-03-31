Morgan Stanley Boosts Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €40.00

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$76.46 during trading hours on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (Get Rating)

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.