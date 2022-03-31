Morgan Stanley Boosts Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Price Target to €40.00

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS UNBLF remained flat at $$76.46 during trading hours on Monday. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.51.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.