Scotiabank Boosts Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target to 470.00

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from 415.00 to 470.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $331.33.

OTCMKTS:YARIY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.73. 22,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,812. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. Yara International ASA has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

