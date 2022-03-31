Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Citigroup

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

F has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Ford Motor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ford Motor from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

Shares of Ford Motor stock remained flat at $$17.27 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,440,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $69.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $25.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.26.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

