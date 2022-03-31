Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCDA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.06. 289,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.82. Tricida has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $10.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 54.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 934.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 36,154 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,853,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

