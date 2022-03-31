nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $45.13. nCino shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 60,692 shares.

Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in nCino by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 158,667 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in nCino by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,000.

nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

