nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down to $46.20

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $46.20, but opened at $45.13. nCino shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 60,692 shares.
Several analysts have commented on NCNO shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of nCino from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $97.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21.
nCino Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNO)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nCino (NCNO)
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.