Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Down to $40.57

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.57, but opened at $39.50. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $40.75, with a volume of 2,610 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -120.00%.

In related news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $90,722.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,250,000 after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $476,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

