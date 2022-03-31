ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $12.05

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.05, but opened at $11.67. ICL Group shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 37,842 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ICL Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.09.

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. ICL Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,069,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the fourth quarter worth $193,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after purchasing an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICL Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 136,602 shares in the last quarter.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

