ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $163.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $163.20, but opened at $154.79. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $161.03, with a volume of 5,977 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 8,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

