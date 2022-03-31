SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:SJMHY remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Monday. SJM has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $5.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.58.

Get SJM alerts:

SJM Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SJM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.