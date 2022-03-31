Short Interest in PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Expands By 50.0%

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.27.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.