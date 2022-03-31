ITT (NYSE:ITT) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.44.

Shares of ITT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.04. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.60. ITT has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,176,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in ITT by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in ITT by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 14.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

