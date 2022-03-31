KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Cut to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded KB Home from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.83.

KBH traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $33.68. 2,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in KB Home by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in KB Home by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

