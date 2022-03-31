State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.54 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in CDW by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 19,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in CDW by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 52,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.86.

CDW stock traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,990. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $161.34 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.21. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.41%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

