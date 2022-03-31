Wedbush Trims Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Target Price to $54.00

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $80.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.75.

SNBR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.04. 13,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.89. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $150.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The business had revenue of $491.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Sleep Number by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sleep Number by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

