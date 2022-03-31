Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $126.44

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $126.44, but opened at $129.17. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $130.46, with a volume of 305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.44.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.