Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Update

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qantas Airways in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

QABSY remained flat at $$19.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

