Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Short Interest Down 20.2% in March

Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 592,700 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the February 28th total of 742,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,185.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122. Real Matters has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

