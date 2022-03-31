Govi (GOVI) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Govi (GOVI) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00002097 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $11.74 million and $1.47 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Govi has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00047134 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,350.89 or 0.07191951 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,567.01 or 0.99945934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00053529 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,015,460 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GOVIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.