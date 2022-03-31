Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $191.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.36.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $165.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.40. 7,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,420. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

