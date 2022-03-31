Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives $46.61 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

Several analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.91. 62,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,870,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.03.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.