State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $2,856,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.86.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $171.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,054. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.30 and a 52-week high of $175.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $161.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.