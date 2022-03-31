Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.78.

ASC stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 142,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. Ardmore Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 38,307 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 366,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping (Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

