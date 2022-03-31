Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Group in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.65. 33,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.61. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $61.45 and a 1-year high of $98.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.51.

Royal Caribbean Group ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by ($1.08). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 343.35% and a negative return on equity of 67.57%. The business had revenue of $982.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.02) EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

