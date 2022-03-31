Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bioventus Inc. delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products which help people heal quickly and safely. It includes offerings for osteoarthritis, surgical and non-surgical bone healing. Bioventus Inc. is based in DURHAM, N.C. “

BVS has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE BVS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 712 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.84. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.88.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Bioventus had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bioventus will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVS. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Bioventus during the fourth quarter worth $25,911,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,815,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,692 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the third quarter worth $5,251,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 428,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 333,795 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

