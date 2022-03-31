Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verra Mobility has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Verra Mobility stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 24,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.57. Verra Mobility has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $18.13.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verra Mobility by 7.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 32.5% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 29.9% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 491,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after buying an additional 113,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

