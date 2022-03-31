State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.64 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $167.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,869. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.20 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

