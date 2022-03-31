State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after purchasing an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5,365.4% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,145,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

EQR stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.90 and a 52 week high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 70.62%.

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $249,660.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

