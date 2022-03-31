First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.76 billion.

First Solar stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,094,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,719. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.59. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 8.06%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded First Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.71.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $241,435.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,492 shares of company stock valued at $648,497 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,876 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,118 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 989.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,656 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 29,659 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,073 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,179 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

