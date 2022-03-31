State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 648,157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.06. 4,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,580,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $160.62.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.