State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,380 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 8,059 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 94,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 26,203 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $187.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,710. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.